UBL announces official launch of UBL Currency Exchange

KARACHI - United Bank Limited (UBL) has announced the official launch of UBL Currency Exchange, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBL, marking a significant stride in commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction in financial services. UBL’s aim is to offer seamless and secure foreign exchange solutions for individuals and businesses.

Strategically positioned with 58 outlets (48 Branches + 10 booths) across Pakistan, UBL Currency Exchange is well-equipped to meet diverse customer needs. The recent launch ceremony, held in Karachi, was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP); Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, President & CEO UBL, and senior team members of UBL UBL Currency Exchange is proud to have met the State Bank of Pakistan’s directive of establishing 50 branches within a year, setting a new industry standard. Having acquired the infrastructure of the renowned WallStreet Exchange Company, and with a commitment to customer satisfaction and compliance, UBL Currency Exchange is dedicated to become a leading provider of foreign exchange and remittance solutions in Pakistan.