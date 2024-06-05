US House votes to sanction International Criminal Court

The US House of Representatives voted Tuesday to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its chief prosecutor seeking arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

The bill was passed along bipartisan lines in a 247-155 vote joined by 42 Democrats despite opposition from the White House.

The Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act would require mandatory sanctions and visa restrictions on any foreign person working or providing funds for the ICC in prosecutions against the US, Israel or any other US ally that is not party to the ICC.

The vote came after ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan last month recommended war crimes charges against Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The White House previously said it was "deeply concerned" about the ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders but said the Biden administration "strongly opposes" the legislation.

"There are more effective ways to defend Israel, preserve U.S. positions on the ICC, and promote international justice and accountability, and the Administration stands ready to work with Congress on those options," it said in a statement Monday.

The bill is largely symbolic, since the US does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Last week, the top four Congressional leaders officially invited Netanyahu to deliver an address to a joint meeting of Congress. The date is still unclear.