We’re here for talent discovery and football development: PFL President

LAHORE - Pakistan Football League (PFL) President and CEO Ahmar Kanwar has said that he is in Pakistan for talent discovery and football development.

“We are here to discover the best talent. Football has millions of fans worldwide and we want to provide opportunities for our players to showcase their talent. From the northern areas of Pakistan, Chaman and Karachi there is raw talent everywhere. I am grateful to the international delegations that have come here. Together with international delegates and star players, we will strategize to improve football,” said PFL President Ahmar Kanwar.

Former international football star Michael Owen said: “I am proud to be the Global Ambassador of Pakistan Football League. I visited Pakistan two years ago and was amazed by the passion and interest people have for football here. I am very excited for the future and am fully available to contribute to the development of football in Pakistan.”