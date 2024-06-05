World Cup 2024: Ahmed Shehzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pakistan Team

Ahmad Shahzad, a seasoned Pakistani cricketer expressed concerns about Babar Azam XI, opining that team is not in a position to bring results in T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahmad Shahzad, cricketer turned analyst lately shared a vlog on his YouTube channel in which he called for holding members of the cricket team accountable in the ongoing biggest cricket event.

https://youtu.be/W-4nZCsQ9NY?si=Vq9gCzTUM5Mn5vyB

As several cricketers started their YouTube channels to connect with fans, Ahmed is the latest known face to share inside word and provide behind-the-scenes content on the video streaming platform.

He lamented the same old batting order and said it is not gonna work in the long run. Coming to the middle order, he raised questions about the current players as this part acts as a backbone between the top and lower order.

Ahmad Shahzad called out the Pakistan Cricket Board’s timid approach, which was seen in New Zealand, Ireland, and other series held in recent times. From management to big guns, he lamented the performance of most players.

Sharing his views, he further linked selection without merit to haphazard performance and said selectors are not utilizing the team’s resources.

Firing salvo at Asst. Coach Azhar Mahmood and Wahab Riaz for unrealistic approach with Usama Mir, and other players, Shehzad was of the view that there were no positive developments under the current setup.

He further expressed annoyance over agents promoting players and ended the vlog with a focus on accountability for the current setup.