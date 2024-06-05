WZ Blues lift PCB U19 Inter District Championship Lahore Region trophy

LAHORE - West Zone Blues lifted the PCB Regional U19 Inter District Championship Lahore Region trophy with 8 points while North Zone Whites finished runners-up with 6 points.

Asim Arif of East Zone Whites declared the best batter of the tournament with 255 runs. Hassan Ali of East Zone Blues remained the best bowler of the tournament with 16 wickets and Sufyan Arshad of West Zone Whites remained the best wicketkeeper of the tournament with 6 dismissals behind the stumps. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed congratulated the winners and runners-up and announced cash prizes for the best performers of the tournament.

Three matches were decided in the fifth and final round of the PCB Regional U19 Inter District Championship Lahore Region. In the first match, West Zone Blues beat East Zone Blues by 128 runs at LCCA Ground. Jahangir Bilal named man of the match for (47 and 4/31).

In the second match, North Zone Whites defeated West Zone Whites by 4 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground. Muaaz Awan announced player of the match for (2/41 and 33*). In the third and final match of the day, East Zone Whites beat North Zone Blues by 37 runs at Cricket Centre Ground. Abdul Moeez named man of the match for his outstanding batting performance.