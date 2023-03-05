Share:

RAwALPINDI - Rawalpindi police on Saturday observed the second death anniversary of police inspector Mian Imran Abbas who was martyred by gangsters on Rashid Minhas Road in 2021. A ceremony in this connection was organized at Police Lines to pay tributes to the martyred police officer. Quran Khawani was also held and special prayers were offered for departed soul of Mian Imran Abbas.

The ceremony was attended by the entire senior command of the Rawalpindi police including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SSP Investigation Zunera Azfar, SP Headquarters Maham, DSP/ SDPO City Jhelum Mian Afzaal, Inspector Navid, Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan ASI Imran Shah, other colleagues of Mian Imran Abbas, politicians including ex-MPs Tehseen Fawad, Seemabia Tahir, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Zaib Un Nisa Awan, family members of martyred police officer, traders, educationists, teachers and a large number of media men. Addressing the participants, RPO and CPO said that March 4 was the day of renewal of commitment that the police force would continue its mission by fulfilling duties in all possible circumstances.

They said the police officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were frontline soldiers of the department. They said that Inspector Mian Imran Abbas was a brave, intelligent and committed police officer of Rawalpindi police whose services would be remembered forever.