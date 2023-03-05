Share:

ISLAMABAD - The upward trajectory of anti-state violence continued in February of this year as 32 percent more militant attacks were recorded in the month compared with January 2023.

Despite an increase in militant attacks during the last month, the resultant deaths have declined compared with January.

Militants carried out 58 terrorist attacks during the past month in which 62 people were killed including 27 civilians, 18 security forces personnel and 17 militants. In addition to that, as many 134 people were injured in these attacks including 54 civilians and 80 security forces personnel, according to the statistics released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) – an Islamabad- based think tank.

The militancy database of PCSS says this is for the first time after June 2015, Pakistan faced 58 attacks in a single month. In February, 32 percent more militant attacks were recorded but the number of deaths declined by 56 percent compared with the preceding month.

The number of suicide attacks increased in February but their impact was not as devastating as it was in January. As many as three suicide attacks were reported during the last month in which nine people were killed and 37 were injured. In January, 106 people were killed and 216 injured in two suicide attacks while the majority of the deaths occurred due to the Peshawar Police Line suicide attack. The month of February saw a considerable decline in militant attacks in mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while the attacks increased in tribal districts of the province and Balochistan. The number of attacks also increased in Punjab and Sindh. An attack by banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at Karachi Police Headquarters was the most high-profile attack of the month.

In February, Pakistani security forces further stepped up their actions against the militant groups and killed at least 55 suspected militants. As many as 75 suspected militants were also arrested from across the country. The majority of the suspects were arrested from Punjab and KP.

According to PICSS statistics, the highest number of militant attacks were reported from Balochistan where at least 22 attacks were recorded in which 25 people were killed and 61 injured.