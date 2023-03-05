Share:

Peshawar - The district administration during a crackdown against profiteers arrested 64 shopkeepers in hayatabad on saturday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, the officers of the district administration carried out raids in different markets of phase-I, phase II, phase III and phase IV and arrested 64 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price-list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions. The arrested shopkeepers included fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others.