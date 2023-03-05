Share:

LAHORE - PAF’s Ahmed Baig, a brand ambassador for Rumanza, was in full command at the conclusion of the third round in the fourround 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship carrying a prize money of Rs 12 million at the Nick Faldo-designed Rumanza Golf Course on Saturday.

Ahmed’s round of 70 added to his first round similar 70 and the second round’s merited 67 gave him an aggregate of 207, nine under par and an advantage of seven strokes over his nearest rival Muhammad Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club. Minhaj Maqsood, a South Africa trained golf professional, also played well as his score for three rounds were 68, a modest 76 and again an applaudable 70 with an aggregate of 214, four under par. He will play the last round today (Sunday) in the leaders flite with Ahmed and thirdplaced M Shahzad of Lahore Garrison. Shahzad is well placed two strokes behind Minhaj and with three-round aggregate score of 216.

Ashiq Hussain (Multan) was at 218 along withM Naeem of Peshawar while M Munir, who played the best round of the third day with a score of gross 68, was at an aggregate score of 219. M Saqib was at 221 along with M Alam, Abdul Zahoor and Kashif Masih.

Five players, bunched together at a score of 223, were Syed Raza Ali, M Zubair, M Ashfaq, Aashir Masih and the experienced Shahid Javed Khan. Senior professionals completed their round with Pervaiz Khan of Airmen Golf Club emerging as the winner. Other positions went to M Tariq (Islamabad) and M Akram (Gymkhana). Senior amateurs first position was secured by M Sarfraz of Rumanza while runner-up was Umair Butt of DefenceRaya. In amateurs event, Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana led the gross section with a score of 222 for three days, followed by Qasim Ali Khan was second with 227, Saad Habib of Rumanza with 230 and Damil Ataullah of Garrison at 233 along with Umair Saleem. Today (Sunday) is the final day