LAHORE - Brilliant batting by Sam Billings and Abdullah Shafique and superb bowling by Rashid Khan helped Lahore Qalandars emerge as first team to qualify for the HBL PSL 8 playoffs after defeating Multan Sultans by 21 runs in the 20th match played here at the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night. Chasing the target of 181 runs, Multan Sultans couldn’t start well and faced the first blow in the seventh over, when Shaheen took a brilliant catch to send back Shan Masood (19 off 20) off Zaman Khan.

Usama Mir was then joined by Muhammad Rizwan, but he too lost his wicket cheaply and could score only 17 off 11 – hitting one six and a four. Rizwan batted sensibly but he too couldn’t convert his innings into a fifty, as he was trapped by Sikandar Raza in the 10th over. Rashid then turned the tables of the match as he first dismissed Usama and then David Miller in a span of four balls in the 11th over. Then in the next over, Rashid also showed the pavilion to Rilee Rossouw to reduce their opponents to 87-5 Pollard did put up a show with the bat towards the end, but by then, it was all too late.

The West Indian hit three sixes and two fours in his 39 off 28. In the end, it was Lahore Qalandars’ Rashid Khan, who stole the show and emerged as player of the match with impressive figures of 3-15. Earlier, helped by half-century of Sam Billings and 48 by Abdullah Shafique powered Lahore Qalandars to set a target of 181 runs for Multan Sultans. After opting to bat first, Qalandars piled up a total of 180-9 in 20 overs. Opener Fakhar couldn’t open his account and was bowled by Sameen Gul.

Abdullah Shafique then joined Mirza Tahir Baig and both scored 50 runs for the second-wicket partnership. Ihsanullah dismissed Baig in the fifth over of the innings, when he was playing at 17 off 11 balls. Shafique along with Sam Billings then played sensible innings and stitched significant 69-run partnership that was broken by Pollard, who caught and bowled Abdullah at his personal score of 48 off 35 balls. Billings, who was also sent packing by Pollard, gathered 54 runs off 35 that included six fours and two sixes. Sikandar Raza also contributed with convincing 14 runs while David Wiese made unbeaten 15. Qalandars failed to finish well as they lost five wickets, scoring just 38 runs in the last five overs. Pollard, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi and Anwar Ali took two wickets each for Multan Sultans