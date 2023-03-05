Share:

LAHORE - Asad Zaman (Ali Embroidery Mills) and Hamid Israr (KP) reached the final of the 4th Tennis Lovers Juniors National Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat M Salaar 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 while Hamid Israr beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 7-5. In the boys U-18 doubles final, Hamid Israr/Hamza Rehmat beat Hamza Ali Rizwan/ Shahzaib Zahid 6-2, 6-3. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Abubakar Talha beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 6-0, 6-2 while Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Amir Mazari 6-0, (rtd). In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Nabeel Ali Qayum/Abdur Rehman beat Aalay Husnain/ Eesa Bilal 4-1, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-0, 4-0 while Rashid Ali Bachani beat Hajra Suhail 4-2, 4-1.

In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Rashid Bachani beat Ibrahim Talha 4-2, 4-2 and M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat M Ehsan Bari 4-0, 4-0. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony and give away prizes and shields to the winners and top performers.