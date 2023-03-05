Share:

Avian Flu is an animal disease, but recently it has been found in the human body. According to a recent report in the UK, one person died and five persons were infected by Avian Flu.

First, it was found in birds, later on in other animals, and now in the human body. Till today, Avian Flu took 208 million lives of birds and 200 other animals are still infected. Public health experts discovered that it can be transferred from one animal to another human body. Mostly it affected American and Spanish animals. Therefore, public health experts warn us to be far from these animals and try to not touch them. Otherwise, it can easily be transferred.

A-RAZZAQ,

Kech.