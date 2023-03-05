Share:

QUETTA - The Inspector General (IG) of Balo­chistan has suspended 68 police officers over defying order. As per details, the suspended officers in­cludes 4 SHOs, CIA in-charge, 48 Sub-inspectors, 2 ASIs and police personnel. The police officers were earlier transferred to police train­ing college Sardaryab road but they were suspended after the orders were not implemented. Earlier, four people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place inside the Rakhni market in Balochistan’s Barkhan. Barkhan Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Najeeb Pandarani confirmed that four people had been killed as a result of a blast in Barkhan. Ac­cording to police, the explosive ma­terial was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

FIVE ARRESTED IN OPERATION AGAINST CRIMINALS

Five people involved in different criminal activities, including drug trafficking and bike snatching were arrested during an operation in the area. Talking to media here on Sat­urday, SHO Satellite Town Tayybur Rehman said that on the special instructions of DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Mahaser and SSP Operation Zohaib Mohsin, a grand operation was launched against criminals and drug peddlers at different areas of the Satellite Town and apprehended five accused. He said that the public should always contact for any kind of complaint as one was allowed to take the law into their hands. He said that operation was continued against the criminals including drug peddlers till their total elimination from the area, adding that police surveillance and patrolling was in­creased in the area for ensuring the protection of citizens and traders