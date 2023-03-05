Share:

ISLAMABAD - 15 basic ATS for personnel of Islamabad Capital Police has ended in police lines headquarters Islamabad here on Saturday. The purpose of the course was to enhance the professional capabilities of the police officials, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, numerous courses for police officers and officials including ATS, investigation and combat are being organized for police personnel. Nine women and 22 male police personnel were trained in the one month course in which the officials trained in physical fitness, weapon handling, recovery of hostages, control of armed elements and maintaining law and order situations.

The course was supervised by the Senior-Superintendent of Police headquarters, Islamabad. Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police apprehended 10 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he added. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Talha Zafar and recovered one 30 bore pistols with ammunition from his possession. Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Umair and recovered one 30 bore pistols with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Shamraiz Ali and Rafi Ullah involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapon and recovered 1077 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Similarly, Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Zahid Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Umar and recovered one 9 mm pistol with ammunition from their possession. Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Marwan Khan involved in drug peddling and recovered 1210 gram heroin from his possession. Shams Colony police arrested an accused Aamir Sohail involved in illegally petrol selling. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested two absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.