ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s agricultural exports and marketing require a well-designed strategy to achieve sustainable growth and profitability, reported WealthPK.

Talking to WealthPK, Senior Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Dr Muhammad Hanif said, “One of the primary issues that need to be tackled is the lack of modern infrastructure and technology in the agriculture sector. Despite being an agricultural economy, Pakistan has been slow in adopting advanced farming techniques and equipment. This has resulted in low productivity levels and poor quality of produce, making it difficult to compete in the global market. Therefore, it is essential to invest in modern technologies, such as precision farming, mechanization, and crop management systems, to increase efficiency and quality.”

“Another significant factor that affects Pakistan’s agricultural exports is the lack of value addition. Much of the agricultural produce is sold in the raw form, which fetches low prices in the international market,” he said.

“By adding value to the produce through processing and packaging, Pakistan can significantly increase its export earnings. The government should encourage private sector investment in food processing facilities, and provide incentives to exporters to promote value addition.”

“Furthermore, Pakistan needs to develop a strong brand image for its agricultural products in the global market. This can be achieved by promoting the unique qualities and characteristics of Pakistani crops, such as the rich taste and aroma of basmati rice, the high nutritional value of fruits and vegetables, and the purity of organic produce. A branding campaign can help create awareness and demand for Pakistani agricultural products, which will drive up their prices and increase exports,” he said.

Another issue that needs to be addressed is the lack of quality standards and certifications due to which Pakistani agricultural products are often rejected in the international market, Dr Hanif said.

The government, he said, should establish a comprehensive quality control system, and train farmers and exporters in quality standards and certifications. Furthermore, Pakistan should explore new markets and diversify its export portfolio to reduce its dependence on traditional markets, he added.

“Currently, Pakistan’s major agricultural exports include rice, wheat, fruits, and vegetables, mostly sold to Middle Eastern and South Asian countries. The government should explore new markets and focus on developing niche products to cater to the specific demands of those markets.” These measures will not only increase Pakistan’s exports but also create employment opportunities and improve the standard of living for farmers and rural communities, said the NARC senior scientific officer.