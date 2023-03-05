Share:

It would seem as though Pakistan has, once again, been dragged into the tussle between global leaders; namely, the US, Russia and China. Just recently, a number of Pakistani companies were added to the US’ trade blacklist for their alleged involvement in missile and nuclear activities. The superpower further stated that it has a responsibility to stand against such evils so that world peace can be maintained. Given that specific information or proof has not been divulged, perplexing questions like what exact involvement we have in this, how and why have risen up.

The US’ decision to put companies on the trade black list seems to stem from its own anxieties about the position it retains globally. Within the statement issued following the blacklisting, fears about data collection, monitoring, surveillance, illegal detainment and human rights suppression in Russia and particularly China were expressed. The ultimate conclusion was that the US could not stand for all of this, and only values peaceful trade tied with countries that do not partake in ‘military aggression’. The irony of this whole spiel is apparently lost on the US itself.

For years, the country has been criticised for implementing thorough surveillance programmes that not only gather sensitive information about its own citizens but those abroad as well. The acceptability of this act is endorsed by the phrase ‘foreign threats’–should there be any foreign threats to the US, its allies or the world at large, all illegal acts that it condemns other countries of carrying out are legitimate, but only for the US alone. In fact, the National Security Agency (NSA) has become known for the mechanisms it has set for surveillance. More than this, the US has also been the subject of illegal detainments, human rights suppression and increased militarisation itself. So where does this moral high ground come from and why are selective countries targeted for embarking upon the same strategies?

As far as Pakistan is concerned, if our companies are contributing towards any atrocious and violent objectives of foreigners, action must be taken. However, the blacklist fails to specify which entities have been found to be culprits. It does not explain what actions have been taken by them nor does it identify reasons for why they would embark upon such activities. Until and unless this information is divulged, there is not only little action that can be taken but also, without probable cause and proof, one is unlikely to believe such claims.