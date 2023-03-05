Share:

LAHORE - BN Polo will vie against FG Polo in the title clash of the prestigious 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square today (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi will grace the final as chief guest and witness and enjoy the enthralling and exciting final.

This was announced by Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields while Maj Ali Taimur (R), Takmeel Square CEO Dr Kamran Fazal, Saira Fazal, Agha Ali Hussain and foreign players of all the teams were also present on the occasion. Team BN Polo, one of the finalists, includes Baber Naseem, Roberto Arias, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Tito Ruiz Guinazu while Team FG Polo, the other finalist side, includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zavaleta and Raul Laplacette.