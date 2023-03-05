Share:

PeSHAWAR - The super express route (XeR-15) buses of Zu Peshawar will take a stop at Saddar Bazaar Station from Monday (March 6, 2023), said a spokesperson of the TransPeshawar Operator of the service Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Saturday. She said that besides taking a stop at Saddar Bazaar Station, the operation time period of the route has also been increased while keeping in view the number of buses and the demand of the commuters, the time-space between the buses has also been decreased from 10 minutes to 6 minutes.

The first bus of the service on the route will leave Chamkani Station at 7:30am and the last one at 6:30pm. The route comprises Chamkani, Sardar Ghari and Mall of Hayatabad stations. The inclusion of Saddar Bazaar station in the route would help reduce the crowds of the commuters of express Route 1.

The buses of the route will stop at Platform No 2 of Chamkani station and at Platform No 1 of all remaining stations. “The decision has been taken with the purpose of providing best transportation facilities to commuters,” concluded the spokesperson