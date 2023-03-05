Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority have (PTA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish cooperation and collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The signing ceremony was held at the CCP Headquarters in Islamabad. Chairperson CCP, Ms. Rahat Kaunain Hassan, Member Finance PTA, Muhammad Naveed, and senior officers from both organizations were in attendance.

The collaboration between PTA and CCP will have a significant impact at the national level, particularly in areas where common interests exist, such as promoting competitive commercial and economic activity in the market. The areas of collaboration include establishing a coordination mechanism to enable smooth working relations, facilitating the transition of society towards digitalization, promoting the adoption of new ICT technologies, and utilizing ICTs as a contributor and enabler to achieve respective SDG targets. Ultimately, this will contribute towards the realization of a Digital Society, which aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s “Vision 2025.”

In addition to capacity building on the experience and knowledge available to both organizations, the MoU also includes conducting sessions, discussion forums, and training on relevant issues and technological advancements. CCP chairperson said that there is an urgent requirement for regulators to collaborate in response to the economic crisis that Pakistan is facing. She stressed the significance of implementing effective policies and regulatory frameworks that can attract investment, facilitate growth, and promote competition in the market. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of protecting consumers from anti-competitive practices. Ms. Hassan urged for innovative and unconventional solutions in creating an enabling environment under the current economic challenges.

In accordance with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between CCP and PTA, both agencies will work together within their respective mandates to achieve a greater impact. Specifically, in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), CCP and PTA will collaborate and assist each other in investigations and enforcement actions to ensure that all companies have a level playing field to grow and thrive. Speaking at the occasion, Member (Finance) PTA added that both organizations can leverage their collective strengths to enhance the digital landscape in Pakistan and drive economic growth.