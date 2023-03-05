Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has cat­egorically warned that La­hore police would not allow any bloody activities like kite flying in the provincial capital, in wake of rumours of celebrating Basant, spread by some miscreants. “There would be no Basant at all as kite flying is not sports but a deadly activity which has caused a number of precious Human lives in past,” he said. He issued orders to intensify the crackdown drive against any violation of Kite Fly­ing Act and said that there was zero tolerance on kite flying and Lahore Police would take strict and in­discriminate action against any violations, lodging FIRs immediately and sending the accused to jails as they have buckled up against the kite flyers, sellers and man­ufacturers.