LOS ANGELES - Get ready for Chris Rock to make history. The comedian will take the stage on Saturday night to perform “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” the first ever live global streaming event for Netflix. The performance will mark Rock’s sixth standup special and his second for Netflix after 2018’s “Tamborine,” directed by Bo Burnham. Netflix has released a 30-second teaser for the highly anticipated standup set in which Rock is alone in a dressing room, staring into a mirror, when a voice announces, “Chris, they’re ready for you.”

“The Show Before the Show” and “The Show After the Show,” featuring some of Rock’s comedian friends, will stream around his performance. The special will likely mark the first of likely many live events to come on Netflix, and Rock is expected to address being slapped at last year’s Academy Awards.

The special airs nearly a year after the incident. The pre-show starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and Rock goes live at 10 p.m. ET. The post-show will follow his performance. You just need a Netflix account (or someone’s password)