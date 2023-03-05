Share:

IsLAMABAD - Community members should come forward to donate blood as blood donation is essential for saving the lives of patients and it also helps to control the cholesterol of donors, Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) Director Dr Dur e Naz Jamal said on Saturday. Some patients such as those diagnosed with thalassemia, or sickle cell anemia require blood therapy every three weeks, she said.

Blood transfusions are also essential in saving the lives of those involved in accidents which cause major blood loss, she mentioned. Replying to a question, Dur e Naz said any healthy adult, both male and female, could donate blood, adding, donating blood is a charity to save someone’s life.

The need for blood is universal, but access to safe blood for everyone who needs it remains a challenge worldwide, she mentioned. Voluntary and unpaid blood donations made regularly can help overcome blood shortages in the country, she suggested.