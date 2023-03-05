Share:

Citing security concerns, high probability of controversy and Jamaat-i-Islami’s (JI) Haya March on the same day, the District Commissioner (DC) of Lahore rejected the no objection certificate (NOC) requested by the organising committee of Aurat March. Not only is this a gross violation of the constitutional rights granted to citizens—in this case at least half the population of Pakistan—but it goes against previous court orders and also brings to light an inherent bias against such protests. For now, the committee has stated that the march will continue as scheduled on March 8 but we are yet to see how this hurdle will be crossed.

There are multiple problems with the DC’s statement. She stated that the march could not be held keeping in mind the current security scenario and threat alerts, as well as the controversy that is brought about by ‘controversial’ signs and banners. Furthermore, she stated that the JI had already announced a ‘Haya March’ against the Aurat March on the same day, and both of them taking place simultaneously is bound to result in clashes. The very obvious contention with this relates to double standards in permission; why does JI have the permission and right to hold its Haya March against and on the same day as Aurat March but the latter does not? There has been a series of precedents according to which the march has been held through court orders as well so why clamp down on one kind of protest alone? Furthermore, if security is a concern then it is a concern for the Haya March as well. We cannot selectively target one organisation and its traditions that are in some ways enshrined within the constitution of Pakistan.

If conflict is what the prime problem is, there are countless solutions at the DC’s disposal. Providing or instructing the deployment of more security, dispersing both protests across the city in different areas where they might not clash, or just allowing both sides to protest peacefully together are all potential resolutions. Both committees have emphasised the desire to keep protests peaceful and focus on their respective causes. The fact of the matter remains, the right to assembly and protest is guaranteed by Article 16 of the constitution and must be granted, especially to a faction of the population that has experienced institutionalised and systematised discrimination. Taking away this right is the equivalent of sending us back decades and taking away all the progress achieved.