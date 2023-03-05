Share:

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Range Police, taking strict action against police officials allegedly involved in looting people on Super Highway, suspended mobile incharge ASI and driver on Saturday. The action was taken after a video went viral on social media wherein police officials were seen looting citizens on Karachi’s Super Highway. The action has been taken against police personnel seen in the video. The suspended cops have been ordered to report to the Police Lines. However, the SHO Nooriabad has been issued show-cause notice only.