LAHORE - White coat is not just a formality but the begin­ning of a serious and difficult journey to devote your all energies for the service of humanity.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute/AMC Profes­sor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while ad­dressing the students of MBBS new classes in Ameer Uddin Medical College affiliated with Lahore General Hospital here on Saturday. He said that the medical profession is a path of sacrifice, courage and sense of responsibility so the students of MBBS should always keep their goal in mind. Similarly, wearing a white coat means that you have chosen to dedicate your life to save the lives of others, he said. The principal said that the students should focus on completing their medical studies and extend real importance to the patients. He asked the MBBS students to devote their energies in medical education and latest re­search with the aim of helping the ailing ones. Principal PGMI/AMC said that there was no shortage of talent among “Iqbal’s Shaheens” and the students present here were lucky to have the opportunity to join the medical field because every year millions of young boys and girls try to get admission in MBBS with the de­sire to serve humanity but they did not suc­ceed. He said that the doctors who graduated from the PGMI are also showing their skills in other countries and you also have to follow their footsteps and make name of Ameer Ud­din Medical College brighten. Students will be provided all opportunities for research and references here through which they will be able to serve the suffering humanity in a bet­ter way in the future, he said and added that the reception ceremony marks the beginning of the journey of medical students and instills a sense of responsibility and privilege to join this noble profession. It is also a sign of pro­fessionalism, care and trust, which they must keep in mind as well, he added.On this occa­sion, the senior professors exhorted the new session MBBS students to focus on their aca­demic and co-curricular activities to emerge as competent health professionals of the fu­ture. The students were also made aware of the rules and regulations of the college and hostel to ensure punctuality in studies as the college has a zero tolerance policy on atten­dance and irregularity, Professor Al-Fareed Za­far said. Principal PGMI appealed to parents to take more interest in their children’s education and training and stay in touch with the teach­ers. At the end of ceremony, the Principal also made all the news comers to take an oath to adhere to high ethical standards of AMC where they will lead to the good name of a wonderful future. Senior professors, students and their parents were also present in this ceremony.