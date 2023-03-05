Share:

LaKKI MarwaT - District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Ziauddin ahmed has said that police will adopt zero tolerance policy against drug barons so as to save youths from the menace and eliminate it completely. During a visit to the Bannu press Club on saturday, he asked the drug peddlers to stop selling narcotics and become useful citizens or leave the area. he said that narcotics eradication teams had been constituted to fight the menace of drug use effectively. The press club president Muhammad alam Khan, general secretary Umar Diaz Khan and other members were also present.

Zia stressed the need for launching integrated efforts to tighten noose around the elements involved in narcotics selling. “Coordinated efforts on part of all stakeholders will enable the police to wipe out the menace from the district completely,” he maintained. he said that promoting good and destroying evil is the prime duty of police and all available resources will be utilised to provide protection to the lives and properties to the citizens. he asked the journalists to bridge the gap between the general public and police and join hands to make the district crime-free.

In Lakki Marwat, a team of shaheed asmatullah Khan Khan Khattak police station arrested two drug barons and seized 2500 gram hashish and 1000 gram ice drug from them. The arrested suspects identified as Asif Salim and Ulfat Khan were shifted to the police station where separate cases were registered against them. also on saturday, the Lakki Marwat and Ghaznikhel police got new station house officers.

District police officer Muhammad ashfaq Khan issued transfer/posting orders of the subordinate police officials. sub inspectors rahat shah and abdul hakim waiting for posting in the police lines have been made shOs of Lakki Marwat and Ghaznikhel police stations respectively