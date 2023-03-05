Share:

KOHAT - District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Shehzada umar Abbas here on Saturday paid a surprise visit to main markets of the city and listened to the problems of the people. He also met with representatives of trade organisations and inquired about their concerns. He also reviewed the security of sensitive locations in the main market and directed police officials to remain vigilant and be prepared to avoid any untoward incident. He also directed strict monitoring of movement at egress and ingress points of the city and urged people to cooperate with the police force to further improve the security of the city.