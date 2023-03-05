Share:

KARACHI - A state-of-the-art haematology automation system costing over one million dollars has been installed at the Dow University of Health Science (DUHS). The new system will be able to analyse over 600 blood samples in an hour. “It’s the first system of its kind in Pakistan. Earlier, blood samples were analysed through a manual system, a time consuming affair, also prone to error due to high human intervention,” a DUHS spokesperson stated, adding that results would be available in less than a minute.

A day earlier, the university held the official launch of the system where experts explained the need for the new system and highlighted its special features.

“The system would allow immediate observation of white and red cell counts as well as changes in the blood. It needs limited human intervention whereas the current system requires manual assistance at every step,” Dr Uzma Bukhari heading the blood bank said.

She added that the new system had the capacity to store 15,000 samples at a time. The system had several technical benefits and was designed for high capacity, adaptability and reliability in unexpected situations, she said.