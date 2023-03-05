Share:

Says his political will power further strengthened during his solitary confinement for 10 days 10 nights.

ATTOCK - Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday after his release from Attock Jail while addressing the party workers has said that the entire nation is standing by the PTI leadership Imran Khan to get liberation from slavery besides making dignified and a self-respectable foreign policy of Pakistan.

Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking to PTI workers here at Al-Murtaza House Attock. He was also extended warm welcome by a large number of PTI workers and office-bearers including his son Zain Qureshi, PTI District President Attock Qazi Ahmed Akbar, former provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Bgr. (R) Asim Nawaz, ex-MPA Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan, Sardar Mumtaz Khan Majia, Akbar Khan Tanoli, Malik Ahmed Nawaz, Member Cantonment Board Attock Syed Mehdi Shah, Syed Sakhi Shah.

On this occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his political will power was further strengthened during his solitary confinement for 10 days 10 nights with the moral support of his leader Imran Khan.

He challenged PML(N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif to come back and face the wrath of the public which was plunged into a worst inflation storm arisen due to their misdeeds. He reiterated the stance of PTI leadership Imran Khan with the commitment to visit Sindh province and announce Health Cards Programme for the health care facilities of the people of Sindh after coming into power. Shah Mehmood Qureshi vowed that Imran Khan has political wisdom to steer the country from the prevailing imbroglio of political economic with overwhelming majority in the forthcoming elections. He said that the imported alliance government of PML(N) dragged the country towards the verge of collapse besides creating miserable inflation for the general people.

Earlier, the host PTI former provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and District President PTI candidate for MPA Attock Qazi Ahmed Akbar in their speeches lashed out at the anti-democratic policies of the imposed government saying that the present rulers had looted the people of the country for their personal gains who were manipulating to get the elections delayed through political engineering as they were afraid of their defeat in the elections. They had tried to get implicated their leader Imran Khan by registering 70 self-fabricated FIRs, who was facing their atrocities for want of his people. They stressed upon the caretaker set up to conduct general elections within 90 days in pursuance of the Article 224 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and recent order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued on its suo motu notice. They also expressed their hope that Supreme Court of Pakistan would definitely prevail to initiate the election process if the government failed to fulfil its constitutional commitments