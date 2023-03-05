Share:

Premier Sugar Mills Mardan was the largest sugar mill in Asia in 1949. Its construction began before the creation of Pakistan, and it had its first crushing in 1949. However, currently, the sugar mill operates one day and has to be closed the next day due to a lack of sugarcane supply. Farmers in the area prefer to make molasses instead of giving their crops to sugar mills. They claim that the price of molasses is higher while sugar mill owners purchase sugarcane at very low prices. On the other hand, sugar mill owners state that due to a shortage of sugarcane, the mill runs intermittently, and it can operate smoothly if they get sugarcane according to their requirements.

Shaukat Batiani, a 40-year-old resident of Malakand and a sugarcane farmer, used to sell his sugarcane to Mardan Sugar Mill, but the owner started to harass him and other farmers, did not pay them, so he started selling his sugarcane to Mardan Jaggery makers in 2018 and received 100% more benefits than the sugar mill Mardan. Meanwhile, Rizwan Khan, a molasses merchant in Mardan, stated that sugarcane farmers preferred making molasses instead of giving sugarcane to the sugar mill because the price of molasses is higher. There are thousands of Jaggery production areas in Mardan district where thousands of tons of molasses are produced annually, which is not only sold locally but also sent to Punjab.

Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan stated that the government is active against illegal profiteers and has approved the Sugar Factory Control Amendment Bill. According to the Bill, the transfer of funds between landowners and sugar mill owners will be through the bank. Failure to comply with the amendment of the bill can lead to a sugar mill owner’s imprisonment for three years and a fine of up to Rs.50 lakh for violating the law.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government finally fixed the official price of sugarcane last year at 180 rupees per maund, but due to the tense situation, many farmers limited cultivation.

LARAIB ATHAR,

Mardan KP.