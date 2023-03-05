Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman bashed on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, saying the latter was inept for negotiations.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Rehman said, "We always respected the judiciary." Speaking about the elections, Mr Rehman said, ‘We believe that the elections should be held on time. "

He vowed the PDM was standing by the constitution and state. Speaking about the relation between the census and elections, Mr Rehman said, “The elections in the two provinces will happen in the old census.”