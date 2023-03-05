Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Food safety and halal Food authority on saturday discarded about 200 litres of adulterated and substandard milk. The authority team took 30 samples of milk from the vehicles supplying milk to the city at the Motorway Toll plaza and checked on the spot. Food safety team also imposed heavy fines on the owners. similarly, during another operation, the food safety team raided the Mirch Mandi and recovered 800kg of bran and 50kg of non-food grade colour from the spice unit, after which the spice unit was sealed.

DG Khyber pakhtunkhwa Food safety and halal Food authority shahrukh ali Khan gave a stern warning to the businessmen related to food items and asked them to follow public rules as selling substandard edible items is an immoral and illegal act. Drugs smuggling attempt of, two arrested The Excise officials foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs and recovered 18kg hashish and arrested two alleged drugs smugglers who were carrying the drugs in a motor vehicle on Mardan road on saturday.

The operation was carried out in peshawar on a tip-off, a spokesman of the excise Department Khyber pakhtunkhwa told media men. he said during the search, 18kg of hashish was recovered from the motor vehicle. Two suspects were arrested on the spot and a case was registered at excise police station, Mardan region.