Four passengers were killed and 18 others including women sustained serious injuries in a road accident near National Highway Chilas, a city of Diamer district located in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus en route from Rawalpindi to Skardu collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side. As a result, four passengers died on the spot. Following the collision, both vehicles plunged into a ravine, said 1122 rescue officials.

The police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured and the bodies to the regional hospital Chilas.