As we know that a library is a blessed place where we freshen our minds and souls. Free gift library is a key to success for any country. As our local government of Mirpurkhas Sindh furnished a prestigious library that the Students, Teachers, Pushcart drivers, and Shopkeepers visit daily to read Newspapers, Books, and pamphlets. In this library books, newspapers with different languages, clean and shiny furniture, and well-served staff are gifted by the Local Government. This is a tangible step and must be appreciated. We extend a deep-hearted thankfulness for the free gift library.

SALMAN UBAID,

Sindh.