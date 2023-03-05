Share:

ISLAMABAD-Genetic improvement is a crucial factor in enhancing milk and meat production in Pakistan, reported WealthPK.

As the world’s population continues to grow, so does the demand for food, especially in the developing countries like Pakistan. The country needs to increase its milk and meat production to meet this demand. One way to achieve this is through the genetic improvement of livestock.

“In Pakistan, livestock plays a significant role in the country’s economy. According to statistics, the livestock sector contributes 60% to the agriculture sector and 11% to the national GDP. Despite this, the productivity of livestock is low, with an average milk yield of 2-3 liters per day and a slow growth rate,” said Dr. S. Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, Principle Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), Islamabad.

“One of the reasons for low livestock productivity is the lack of genetic improvement programs, as Pakistan has not yet fully utilized its potential in livestock. Most of the livestock in Pakistan is of local breeds, which have not been genetically improved. These breeds have low productivity and are prone to diseases. By improving their genetics, we can increase their productivity and make them more resilient to diseases,” Dr. Murtaza said.

To achieve this, Dr. Murtaza recommended that Pakistan should establish a national genetic improvement program for livestock. This program should involve the collection of data on the performance of livestock, including milk yield, growth rate, and disease resistance. This data can then be used to identify the best animals for breeding.”

“The selection of animals for breeding should be based on their genetic merit. This can be determined through genomic selection, which uses DNA analysis to predict an animal’s performance. By selecting the best animals for breeding, we can improve the genetics of the livestock and increase their productivity,” he said. Dr. Murtaza added, “Improving livestock productivity in Pakistan through genetic improvement will have many benefits. It will increase the income of farmers, improve the availability of milk and meat for consumers, and contribute to the country’s economic growth. It will also help reduce poverty and food insecurity in rural areas.”

However, implementing a national genetic improvement program will require significant investment and support from the government and other stakeholders. Dr. Murtaza recommends that the government should provide funding for research and development in animal breeding and genetics, and establish a regulatory framework for genetic improvement programs. “Genetic improvement is a long-term investment. It requires patience, commitment, and resources. But the benefits are enormous, both for farmers and the country as a whole. This will help meet the growing demand for food and contribute to the country’s economic development,” Dr. Murtaza said.