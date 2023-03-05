Share:

FAISALABAD - General Manager (GM) Consumer Services Engineer Muhammad Nawaz and Additional Director General (ADG) Customer Services Faisalabad Electric Supply Compa­ny (FESCO) Chaudhary Muhammad Khalid have retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

In this connection, FESCO has arranged a farewell here on Satur­day in recognition of their remark­able service of retired GM and ADG Consumer Services in the company. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed addressed the function as chief guest and paid tributes to the services of both re­tiring officers. He said that although manpower performed a key role in the development and stability of institution whereas good team and workforce was the precious asset of any department, yet retirement through a respectable way was also a great gift of God.

He underlined the importance of Consumer Services in FESCO and said that the retired officers per­formed their duties excellently in this department.

He further said that GM and ADG Customer Services remarkably served in FESCO and dealt with their subordinate staff with affec­tion and love while their behavior was exemplary.

Other FESCO officers also high­lighted the services of retired GM and ADG Consumer Services and said that they never misbehaved with any officer or official during their whole service and always ad­opted the extremely soft attitude and performed duty in expert man­ner.

Retired GM and ADG Customer Services thanked their colleagues, officers and officials for their full cooperation during their service and declared their success a result of their teamwork.