LAHORE - Peoples Commissionfor Minorities Rights (PCMR) and Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)held a Peoples Assembly on “Minorities Rights: Safeguards and Policy Actions” drawing representa­tion from across the country that thor­oughly discussed the draft bill for es­tablishing a National Commission for Minorities, and Prohibition of Forced Conversion Bill, 2021. Former Minister, Ijaz Alam Augustine, Former MPA Tariq Gill and Former MPA Shehzad Ilahi also took part in the proceedings. The minority legislators made a pledge to fully support the bills for setting up the minority rights commission and crimi­nalizing forced faith conversions in the legislative assembly. A working group led by Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Peter Jacob, Justice (R) Mehta Kailash Nath Kohli, Saroop Ijaz Advocate, Dr. Riaz Sheikh, Dr. A. H. Nayyar, Rubina Feroze Bhatti, Fatima Atif, Lubna Ja­rar, and Maria Iqbal Tarana presented a review of the draft bills. Peter Jacob welcomed the bill introduced by the government, and proposed that the body should be called National Com­mission for minorities rights so that it does not seem to be a religious institu­tion, and NCHR, NCSW, NCRC should have representation in the National Commission for Minorities along with the foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Cabinet must be involved in ap­pointing and removing members. He share the data regarding questionable conversions involving girls/women from minority communities which re­veal that at least 124 incidents in the year 2022 were reported in Pakistan which included 81 Hindu, 42 Chris­tian, and one Sikh. 66% of cases were reported in Sindh, followed by 40% in Punjab, and one case each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Former Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine lamented that the progressive laws dealing with child marriage and forced faith conver­sions are prevented by religious groups and bureaucracy. The improvement in human rights situation is only pos­sible, if human rights violations are ad­equately addressed. Former MPA She­hzad Alahi said that the legislators and standing committees need to consider all bills that can contribute to improv­ing the situation of women rights and minorities’ rights. Former MPA, Tariq Gill said that the stakeholders need to make joint efforts, and press legisla­tors to introduce policy actions to ad­dress outstanding issues that minori­ties face. Dr. Riaz Ahmed Sheikh said that a bill against forced conversions must be considered by the legislative assembly, and marriage and conver­sion of girls below 18 years should be banned to protect their childhood from abuse and child rights. Justice (R) Kailash Nath Kohli said thatreligious groups are increasing their influence in education fields and legislative as­semblies. He added that child mar­riage has to be prevented to fix a legal marriageable age at 18 years for both girls and boys, and bill to criminalize forced conversions should be a priority of the federal and provincial govern­ments as religious groups are involved in this practice, and they get away with their crimes, which is injustice. Dr. A. H. Nayyar said that human rights in­stitutions to protect minorities rights is imperative to strengthen laws and policies that affect religious minorities. The PCMR observed that it welcomed the long-awaited National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023 tabled in the national assembly. After examining the bill, we would like to offer some suggestions to make improvements. Firstly, the bill to establish a minor­ity rights body should be called Na­tional Commission for Minorities Rights (NCMR) to make the per­spective clear. Secondly, it ought to be a human rights institution rath­er than a religious minority’s par­allel of any other state institution. Thirdly, the representation of ‘mi­norities’ in the composition part (section 3(3)) of the National Com­mission for Minorities Bill is in con­flict with the definition of minorities mentioned in Article 260 3(b) of the constitution of Pakistan.