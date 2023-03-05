Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned television actor Hassam Qazi was remembered on his 62nd birth anniversary on Saturday. Hassam Qazi was born on March 4 in 1961 in Quetta and received his early education from Quetta and did masters in commerce from Quetta University.

Hassam Qazi was interested in acting and joined Pakistan Television Corporation as an actor in 1980. He made his debut through the drama ‘Khali Hath’, produced by Dost Muhammad Gishkori at PTV Quetta Centre. He got recognition through his drama “Chaon” which was directed by Kazim Pasha. His other famous dramas include “Marvi”, “Dard Key Rishtey”, “Dais Pardais”, “Mitti Ki Moorat”, “Silsiley’, “Lab e Darya”, “Kashkol”, “Gharana”, “Mehrab Khan and Chakar e Azam”.