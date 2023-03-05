Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday summoned an emergency meeting of the party’s senior leadership at Zaman Park.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal issued the PTI chairman’s arrest warrant on February 28.

The meeting chaired by Imran Khan will discuss the current political situation and the arrival of the Islamabad police in Lahore for the delivery of the arrest warrant.

The future strategy will be finalized in the PTI huddle.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad police reached former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him after his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by the Islamabad sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

Toshakhana reference

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”