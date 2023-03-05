Share:

ISLAMABAD - G20 founded in September 1999 aims to focus inter-alia trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption etc

Leading world economies are its members with rotating presidency: “Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, EU, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, KSA, S. Africa, S. Korea, Turkey, UK and USA”

This year India is hosting its meetings including final its Summit Meeting to take place in Sep this year. Group’s following ministerial meetings have taken place in India:-

Finance Ministers two days meeting in Bengaluru contrary to normal practice ended without issuance of ‘Joint Communiqué’ Foreign Ministers two days meeting in New Delhi contrary to normal practice ended without issuance of ‘Joint Communiqué’ Differences were observed in the eve of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

Deep divisions between USled Western countries and the Sino-Russia combine upended India’s attempt to forge consensus at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

Meeting saw sharp words exchanged by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a number of other Foreign Ministers, despite an appeal from Modi at the start of the meeting to ‘rise above differences’

Being in divisive mode since start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine the delegates who met PM Modi together on 2 Mar 2023 did not even agree to a “Joint Family Photograph of Group”

Indian FM to a journalist’s question ‘if he was disappointed?’ responded: “Our task was not an easy one. Given the polarization in world we were not able to reach a complete consensus as we and a group of countries were able to do in Bali last year.”