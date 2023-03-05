Share:

JAKARTA-Residents searched through the remains of their charred homes Saturday as Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina apologised for a fire at a Jakarta fuel storage depot it said killed at least 18 people, including two children.

Dozens were also injured and police said three people were still missing after Friday night’s blaze at Pertamina’s Plumpang depot in north Jakarta. Officials called on Saturday for an audit of “all fuel facilities and infrastructures” in Indonesia. Pertamina, which controls the majority of Indonesia’s fuel and energy distribution, publicly apologised for the fire.

“The management and I would like to convey our deepest apology for this incident. None of us expected this incident to happen,” Nicke Widyawati, Pertamina’s director, told a televised news conference.