Sub-inspector Nadeem, the head of the police team that reached Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday said that they are not here to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, but only to handover an arrest warrant.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal issued the PTI chairman’s arrest warrant on February 28.

As per details, a team of Islamabad police has reached his residence in Zaman Park Lahore to hand over an arrest warrant issued by the district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

Talking to the media, Sub Inspector Nadeem said that the Islamabad police come to give notice to Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case to appear in court. “We are not here to arrest Imran Khan.”

While reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday afternoon called all party workers to reach Zaman Park in Lahore as television reports said Imran Khan would be arrested in the Toshakhana case.

In a tweet, the former information minister categorically stated that “any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will worsen the situation”.