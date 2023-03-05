Share:

ATTOCK - Imran Khan’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ has been successful as part of the best strategy. Prisoners are leading a miserable life and jail reforms are also need of the day. These views were expressed by Zulfi Bukhari after his arrival in Attock from Shahpur Jail, where he was imprisoned for 8 days. While talking to journalists he said that after spending 8 days in jail, he realised how ill-treated the prisoners and detainees were in the jail. Now PTI will come to power after the general election and the first thing I will do is to ask my leader Imran Khan to reform the prisons, he said. Zulfi said , Imran Khan will take the country of the present crisis after coming into power and PTI leaders and workers are ready for any sacrifice .