KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have secured one Union Council (UC) seat in Karachi Local Government (LG) elections following a vote recount by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a local tv reported on Saturday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the decision and announced the victory of PTI and PPP in two union councils (UCs) of Karachi – UC-8 Safoora Town in District East and UC-4 Gadap Town in District Malir.

In a statement, PTI leader Arsalan Taj accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of conniving with the ruling PPP in changing the results of the seats. “The people’s mandate was robbed with the use of state machinery,” he added.