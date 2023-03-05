Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Saturday conducted special centralised test at peshawar for admissions in various Bs programmes. a total of 796 candidates appeared in the said test. The result of the test will be declared within 48 hours which can be seen on the official website of KMU (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk). according to the details, the test was conducted in KMU’s main campus in peshawar in which 796 students appeared. It is essential to keep in mind that for admission to all allied health sciences programmes affiliated with KMU, it is mandatory for every student to appear in KMU-CaT, without which no institute is allowed to take admission in any discipline.

Meanwhile, KMU Vice-Chancellor prof Dr Ziaul-haq has said that the purpose of conducting the test was to save the future of the students aspiring for admission in allied health sciences programmes who, for whatever reason were not able to participate in the previous tests of KMU and now they were facing difficulties in getting admissions in KMU-affiliated institutes. he said that private institutes of allied health sciences affiliated with KMU are our main stakeholders, so protecting their interests and solving their problems is our top priority. he said that decision to hold the recent special KMU-CaT was taken at the request of the private sector, which would give them an opportunity to fill their vacant seats.

The VC said that peaceful and transparent conduct of the test is a testament to the hard work and professionalism of the entire staff of KMU.