Peshawar - The three-day all pakistan art Festival titled ‘Irtiqa the art revolution’ organised by Khyber pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism authority (KpCTa) in collaboration with Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of engineering science and Technology (GIK) kicked off here on saturday.

Theatre dramas were staged on the first day of the festival to share the message of promotion of art and culture. art and craft models were also displayed that attracted a handful audience. second day events will include a fashion show and catwalk to highlight culture and traditions of Khyber pakhtunkhwa through attires.

The fashion show showcases the ideas and talent of aspiring fashion designers and models from all over pakistan on one of the biggest fashion shows held in Khyber pakhtunkhwa. The purpose of the event, attended by large number of students, is to apprise people about rich traditions of Kp and provide them information and knowledge about the land. art and fashion festival is a colourful event that includes fashion shows, exhibition of art and craft models and fine arts.

The students also depicted provincial culture on shirts that were displayed in exhibitions besides providing students to present their innate abilities in different forms of art mediums. students also showed their skills in different artwork including calligraphy and paintings. Manager events (KpCTa) haseena shoukat said that holding of such events would help promote culture and traditions of the province. she said that Khyber pakhtunkhwa Tourism authority is working to promote cultural activities in the province. she said these activities would also help artists to showcase their talent and capabilities.