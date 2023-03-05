Share:

QUETTA - Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Sal­eem on Saturday said that Levies Force was playing a key role in maintaining law and order situation in the respective areas of the province. He expressed these views while addressing a passing out parade of the fifth batch of SSG Light Commando training given to the Levies Force by the Pakistan Army in Quetta Cantt. Zahid Saleem said that all re­sources would be utilised for the improve­ment of the Levies Force adding that the recruits receiving training have the responsi­bility of protecting the lives and property of the people. Balochistan DG Levies Naseebul­lah Kakar and Commandant Khuzdar Levies Training Center Colonel M Anwar Baloch were present in the passing out ceremony.