Share:

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice (CJ) house staff returned on Sunday the application over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s protective bail back to his lawyer.

The deposed premier’s lawyer had submitted the plea for his [Imran’s] protective bail. In this regard, the deployed officer had told the lawyer to submit the plea in the LHC, adding that the plea would not be acceptable here.

Subsequently, the PTI lawyer took back the plea. Meanwhile, the LHC registrar's office and administration could not be reached. The PTI lawyer had kept the plea outside the main door of the LHC.

Earlier today, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s legal team moved the LHC to seek a protective bail for the former premier.

In this regard, the legal team headed by Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition in the LHC. The legal team had prepared the petition for the protection bail after consultations.

The PTI had closed the paths surrounding Zaman Park to save the deposed premier from getting arrest.