LAHORE - The management of Lahore Waste Management Company has made major decisions to improve the sanitation system in the city. According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, strict monitor­ing is continuing on the instructions of CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din. LWMC has issued a notification to dismiss 99 employees due to persistent absen­teeism. 41 regular employees had been sent back to MCL whereas 58 insourced staff has been ter­minated. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that carelessness in the matter of cleanliness of La­hore city would not be tolerated at any cost. The entire system of LWMC was being monitored in a digitalised manner, he added. He said that in last 2 months, more than 423 employees had been sent home for taking long leave without notice. He further said that digital registration of stock had also been formally started adding that all the workshops were being monitored with the help of modern CCTV cameras. CEO Babar Sahib Din said that the best service delivery could be made pos­sible only with 100% attendance.