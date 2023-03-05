Share:

MANCHESTER - Goals from livewire Phil Foden and substitute Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City keep up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. City moved on to 58 points, two behind leagueleaders Arsenal, who host Bournemouth later in the day, while the result was another blow to Newcastle’s top-four hopes.

Eddie Howe’s side, who lost 2-0 to Manchester United in last week’s League Cup final, have recorded just one win in their last eight league games and are fifth in the table with 41 points. Foden, who had been sidelined earlier this season with a nagging foot injury, put City ahead in the 15th minute with his fourth goal in three games in all competitions. The midfielder showed remarkable control, weaving through four Newcastle defenders and into the box before his angled shot glanced off the outstretched foot of Sven Botman and past keeper Nick Pope.

Silva came off the bench in the 65th minute and the Portugal international scored two minutes later with a sharp finish past Pope after a flick from Erling Haaland. The goal was City’s 1,000th in the Premier League at home with Pep Guardiola’s side the sixth to reach that milestone. Foden’s return to form has given City a timely boost as they look to haul in Arsenal in the title chase. He scored against Bournemouth last weekend before recording a brace against Bristol City in a midweek FA Cup fixture, with his scoring streak coming after what he called the lowest part of his career.